Xinhua Silk Road: Across Mountains and Seas, Galloping into the New Year -- New Year Greetings From Sister Cities to Xianyang, China
News provided byXinhua Silk Road
Feb 13, 2026, 05:49 ET
Feb 13, 2026, 05:49 ET
BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese New Year of the Horse approaches, sister cities from multiple countries, including Penza in Russia, Le Mans in France and Merri-bek (formerly known as Moreland) in Australia, have extended their festive greetings to Xianyang, a historical city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349562.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Deux rapports d'indices décrivant le développement des canaux logistiques maritimes mondiaux et la logistique des marchandises en vrac dans les ports ...
Share this article