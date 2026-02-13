Xinhua Silk Road: Across Mountains and Seas, Galloping into the New Year -- New Year Greetings From Sister Cities to Xianyang, China

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Feb 13, 2026, 05:49 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese New Year of the Horse approaches, sister cities from multiple countries, including Penza in Russia, Le Mans in France and Merri-bek (formerly known as Moreland) in Australia, have extended their festive greetings to Xianyang, a historical city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349562.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: SE China's Dehua county unveils measures to develop and protect ceramic brands

Xinhua Silk Road: SE China's Dehua county unveils measures to develop and protect ceramic brands

Dehua County, hometown to Blanc de Chine located in Quanzhou City in southeast China's Fujian Province, announced recently a string of measures to...

Xinhua Silk Road : Des indices ont été dévoilés pour permettre aux acteurs du secteur de prendre le pouls du transport maritime et des marchés des marchandises en vrac en Chine orientale.

Deux rapports d'indices décrivant le développement des canaux logistiques maritimes mondiaux et la logistique des marchandises en vrac dans les ports ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Art

Art

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics