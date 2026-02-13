Xinhua Silk Road: Across Mountains and Seas, Galloping into the New Year -- New Year Greetings From Sister Cities to Xianyang, China

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese New Year of the Horse approaches, sister cities from multiple countries, including Penza in Russia, Le Mans in France and Merri-bek (formerly known as Moreland) in Australia, have extended their festive greetings to Xianyang, a historical city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

