Xinhua Silk Road: Activity to promote TCM cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Luxembourg completes success

June 1, 2023

BEIJING, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An activity to promote traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Luxembourg held recently at the Luxembourg Embassy in China achieved a complete success.

A delegation of Zhejiang Longevity Valley Botanical Co., Ltd (603896.SH) visited the Embassy and conducted an in-depth exchange of views on TCM culture with Marc Hübsch, Luxembourg's Ambassador to China, on April 27. 

A team of representatives from Zhejiang Longevity Valley Botanical Co., Ltd (603896.SH) visited the Luxembourg Embassy in China on April 27.
This activity marked the company's latest attempt to promote the exchange of TCM culture and convey the unique charm of TCM to the world.

Li Zhenyu, general manager of Zhejiang Longevity Valley Botanical Co., introduced the company's history and products, and presented the brand's iconic product ganoderma lucidum to the ambassador.

It is learned that after more than 40 years of scientific and technological research, Longevity Valley has established a ganoderma lucidum spore powder sporoderm removal technology system and developed new-generation sporoderm-removal ganoderma lucidum spore powder series products that have won the national invention patent.

According to Li, Longevity Valley's sporoderm removing technology has won the Gold Medal at the 46th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva.

Chinese acupuncture and massage are highly recognized and accepted in Luxembourg, and there are many channels to obtain them, while Chinese medicine has fewer access channels due to the limitation of cognition and qualification, said Hübsch, suggesting Longevity Valley focus on long-term development and explore relevant markets.

This activity is the last stop of the campaign themed "the Promoting Century-old Chinese Legacy and Sharing Health with the World - Introducing Chinese Brand Longevity Valley to Foreign Envoy" held by the company in April.

Today, along with the in-depth implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese TCM enterprises go global not only to spread their commodities, but also to promote the TCM industry to the world, serve the world, and make a contribution to building a community of common health for mankind.

