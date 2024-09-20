Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign media delegation attends int'l expo in NW. China's Yulin, witnessing new impetus for green energy transformation

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo kicked off on September 13 in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with a foreign media delegation attending the event and experiencing the new impetus for green transformation in the city of rich energy resources.

Following the latest trends of the global energy industry, the event showcased latest technologies, equipment and solutions through six exhibition areas featuring high-end energy, intelligent digitalization, large-scale equipment, new energy and new materials, and so on, attracting more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad.

The foreign media delegation, consisting of over ten media leaders and senior editors and reporters from Spain, Romania, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and other countries, showed great interest in the exhibition.

The event demonstrates China's remarkable achievements in the field of green energy transition, which is of great significance to global ecological protection and green development, according to Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper.

Jose Luis Barcelo Mezquita, director-editor of Spain's El Mundo Financiero spoke highly of the high-efficiency mining equipment and intelligent management mode displayed in the exhibition area, noting that the exhibition reflects China's determination to promote green and efficient development of the energy industry, which will undoubtedly promote next-level growth of the industry.

Impressed by the strong commitment of all exhibitors to the dual carbon goals, Isaura Diez Millan, a reporter with Latin American News Agency, said that China has shown great sense of responsibility and innovation in accelerating the pace of green energy transformation while pursuing harmonious development between human and nature.

In the afternoon, the delegation participated in the 2024 International Exchange on the Innovation and Development of Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality, praising that China's measures in policy design, energy transition and industrial transformation toward achieving the dual carbon goals have shown strong execution and innovation, and is setting an example for the globe.

The event has sent a strong signal of China's determination to achieve green energy transition and move toward its green development goals, said Stefan Radeanu, editorial director of Romania's Curierul National, noting that China's positive actions in this field have provided valuable experience for other countries to explore energy transition and ecological protection.

