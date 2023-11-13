Xinhua Silk Road: Bailian Group leads large retail purchasers to grasp development opportunities at CIIE

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Signing Ceremony of Procurement of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group was held in Shanghai on Wednesday afternoon as one of the supporting events of the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Photo shows that the signing ceremony of procurement of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group was held in Shanghai on Nov. 8.

China's retailer giant, Shanghai Bailian (Group) Co., Ltd., led Bright Food Group, Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub Group, Metro AG, Shanghai Laiyifen Co.,Ltd and other alliance members to conduct signings with exhibitor representatives from all over the world. The procurement categories involved food, consumer goods, medical devices, and other fields related to people's livelihood.

This year, four new members including IKEA China, Shanghai Yuanmai Trading Co., Ltd., Yuyuan Inc., and Alldays have joined the alliance, which expanded the membership from 21 members in 2018 to 37 members at present.

According to incomplete statistics, since the openning of this year's CIIE, the retail alliance members have reached preliminary procurement intentions for 55 projects with a total amount of about 3.5 billion yuan, including 24 projects that were signed during the ceremony, said Pu Shaohua, president of Bailian Group.

Bailian Group will enhance industry exchanges and cooperation, promote precise supply and demand matchmaking, and support CIIE's investment attraction and procurement, said Ye Yongming, board chairman of Bailian Group, adding that the company will cooperate with more high-quality import brands to unleash market consumption potential.

It is reported that during the previous five years of CIIE, the company's total procurement amounted to 593 million U.S. dollars, establishing and strengthening cooperation with numerous foreign brands. During this year's CIIE, the company will sign 26 cooperation projects worth approximately 170 million U.S. dollars in total.

At this year's CIIE, the company's Best-Links booth also made a sparkling appearance in the consumer goods exhibition area, highlighting its exploration and business practices in sustainable development and environmental protection.

