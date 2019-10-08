Xinhua Silk Road: Central China's Chenzhou holds conference to foster national innovation demonstration zone construction for sustainable development

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenzhou City in central China's Hunan Province recently held a conference to boost the construction of the national innovation demonstration zone for implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations in the city.

Approved by China's State Council in May this year, Chenzhou became one of the six demonstration cities nationwide to build such an innovation demonstration zone, a move for China to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations and involve in global governance.

Located in an area where the Yangtze River system diverges from the Pearl River system, Chenzhou serves as a key source for the Pearl River and two major branches of the Yangtze River, namely the Xiangjiang River and the Ganjiang River. Dongjiang Lake in Chenzhou boasts the largest source of drinking water in Hunan.

The construction of such a demonstration zone will play a crucial role in providing systematic solutions for the world to tap into the sustainable development of water resources by giving full play to the water resource advantages of the city.

According to Yi Pengfei, secretary of the CPC Chenzhou municipal committee, the city will strive to complete the start-up construction of the demonstration zone by 2020, and develop an effective model by 2025, targeting to build Chenzhou into a green transformation demonstration zone featuring green hills and clear waters as well as inclusive development by 2030.

A batch of major projects were signed during the conference with investment totaling 29.2 billion yuan, including five sci-tech innovation platform projects involving utilization of water resources, sustainable development and other fields, as well as ten other major projects covering water supplies, and comprehensive recycling of non-ferrous metals, etc.

