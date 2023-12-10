Xinhua Silk Road: China's Bama Tea shares tea culture and seeks cooperation at Belt and Road forum

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

10 Dec, 2023, 19:47 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Laos share a "tea bond" dating long back and Bama Tea Co., Ltd., with its vision of "Tea for Harmony", seeks more exchanges with tea producing areas of Laos, as well as cooperation opportunities in areas of innovative product R&D and tea tourism, according to Bama Tea chairman Wang Wenli.

Continue Reading
Wang Wenli, chairman of Bama Tea, speaks at the second Belt and Road Forum for Laos-China Cooperation held on December 7, 2023 in Vientiane, Laos.
Wang Wenli, chairman of Bama Tea, speaks at the second Belt and Road Forum for Laos-China Cooperation held on December 7, 2023 in Vientiane, Laos.
Chinese UN ambassador Zhang Jun (C), learns about Bama tea products introduced by Bama Tea chairman Wang Wenli (2nd R) at UN headquarters.
Chinese UN ambassador Zhang Jun (C), learns about Bama tea products introduced by Bama Tea chairman Wang Wenli (2nd R) at UN headquarters.

Speaking Thursday at the second Belt and Road Forum for Laos-China Cooperation held in Lao Vientiane, Wang, a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage "Tie Guan Yin" craftsmanship, introduced Bama's experiences in tea-related cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), sharing the time-honored tea culture with the world to promote exchanges, mutual learning and international cooperation.

The forum was jointly organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos, Xinhua News Agency and the Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce, under the theme of "China-Laos Community with Shared Future: New Era, New Opportunities, New Paradigm."

Topics such as the diversity, influence, and role of tea culture and its role in promoting sustainable development are also widely discussed during the forum among participants.

As an industry leader, it is noted that Bama tea was also invited to share its products at various promotion events held in multiple countries.

During this year's 4th International Tea Day for example, Bama tea was presented at various events at the UN headquarters in New York, the Chinese Embassy in the United States, the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy, to present Chinese tea culture.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Festival de coleta de gelo começa no nordeste da China, em Harbin

Xinhua Silk Road: Festival de coleta de gelo começa no nordeste da China, em Harbin

Um festival de coleta de gelo teve início em Harbin, no nordeste da China, na quinta-feira, marcando o começo da temporada de turismo de neve e gelo...
Xinhua Silk Road: Eissammel-Festival beginnt im Nordosten. Chinas Harbin

Xinhua Silk Road: Eissammel-Festival beginnt im Nordosten. Chinas Harbin

Im Nordosten von Chinas Harbin begann am Donnerstag ein Eissammel-Festival, welches den Beginn der Schnee- und Eis-Tourismus-Saison der „Eisstadt"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Art

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.