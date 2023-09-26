Xinhua Silk Road: China's Kunshan City holds Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show to promote cross-strait cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunshan, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, held a Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show on Monday to promote cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. 

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show marks the 11th edition of such activity since its inception in 2013. 

Photo shows the scene of the Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show in Kunshan Huiju Square Light Area. (Provided by Kunshan Converged Media Center/Yuan Xinyu)
It is noted that digital lighting, Augmented Reality (AR) and other technologies have been used in the show to make the activity more interactive.  

There are two main lighting areas for the festival, including the Zhouzhuang Light Area and the Kunshan Huiju Square Light Area. 

The activity in the Zhouzhuang Light Area will last from September 25 to January 1, 2024, while that in the Kunshan Huiju Square Light Area will come to an end on October 23 this year. 

At the lighting ceremony on Monday, Kunshan Huiju Square was awarded to be a demonstration base for cultural tourism exchanges between Jiangsu and Taiwan within China. 

Kunshan is one of the regions with the most intensive Taiwanese investment and business in the Chinese mainland, the most frequent exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the mainland, and the most fruitful cross-straits exchanges and cooperation.

Over the past 30 years, more than 5,800 Taiwan-funded projects have settled in Kunshan, with a cumulative investment of nearly 70 billion U.S. dollars, and nearly 100,000 Taiwanese have lived and worked in Kunshan.

Kunshan will accelerate the high-quality development to deepen cross-strait industrial cooperation, and make effort to provide a good environment for the Taiwanese to study, work and live here, according to Zhou Wei, Party chief of Kunshan City. 

