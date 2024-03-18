Xinhua Silk Road: China's porcelain from Dehua debuts at United Nations Headquarters

BEIJING, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua Promotion Event was successfully held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Friday local time.

The event attracted dozens of representatives from Fujian Province, the United Nations and different countries to attend, which drew their interests in and admiration for the craftsmanship and profound cultural connotations of the masterpieces of white porcelain showcased during the event.

Fang Junqin, governor of Dehua County, Fujian Province, delivers a speech during the BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua Promotion Event in New York, the United States, on March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Dehua county, in southeast China's Fujian Province, boasts a ceramic production history of more than 3,700 years.

The event will let more friends know porcelain, Dehua and China, said Fang Junqin, governor of Dehua County, Fujian Province. He sincerely welcomes American friends from industrial and commercial fields, porcelain lovers and also friends from other walks of life to visit Dehua to find cooperation opportunities and strengthen cultural exchanges.

Asim Sharma, chief of the Inter-agency and Intergovernmental Service Office of the UN Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, praised the beauty of Dehua porcelain and thanked Dehua County for the invitation.

Daniel del Valle Blanco, the Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the International Youth Organization (OIJ) to the United Nations, talked about the importance of cultural exchanges between countries for international cooperation and foreign exchanges, and congratulated Dehua porcelain, a historical and cultural heritage, on being displayed at the United Nations.

The promotion event in the United States, kicked off on Thursday, is part of the 2024 "BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua" international exhibition. A total of 105 masterpieces of Dehua porcelain will be exhibited during the exhibition.

As one of the "Global Tour of China's Brands" series activities initiated by Xinhua News Agency, the "BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua" international exhibition has been launched since 2023, which will hold a series of activities such as exhibitions and cultural exchanges represented by Dehua porcelain in more than 20 countries and regions in 5 years to further expand the international influence of the world's porcelain capital.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road