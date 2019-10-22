Xinhua Silk Road: China's Zoomlion rolls 120-tonne luffing tower cranes off production line

In recent years, super-large inner climbing luffing tower cranes are in great demand alongside the emergence of more and more skyscrapers given their high hoisting height, strong obstacle-avoiding capability and limited electricity consumption.

However, hoisting weight of inner climbing luffing tower cranes is generally at 110 tonnes in the world while demand for hoisting 120-tonne, 150-tonne and 200-tonne architecture blocks is increasing day by day.

To satisfy market demand, Zoomlion developed LH3350-120 luffing tower cranes with innovated design of balance bobs and connecting way of mast sections, which is easy to assemble and disassemble and convenient to transport.

By far, the company has applied for 10 patents of invention for the whole set of the key technologies related to this product.

In China, Zoomlion focuses on design and manufacturing of tower cranes and occupies the largest market share for years. The company has largely strengthened its technological competitiveness through acquisition of its foreign peers such as JOST, Raxtar and Wilbert.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

