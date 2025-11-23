Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese county Dehua stages Blanc de Chine-themed exhibition in Los Angeles

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After the New York leg in March 2024, the "Blanc de Chine • Porcelain from Dehua" international itinerant exhibition opened in the United States again on November 20.

Organized by southeast China county Dehua, the exhibition saw 100-plus exquisite porcelain exhibits transported from Quanzhou City, a famous node of the Maritime Silk Road, to Los Angeles to meet with American ceramic lovers.

Fang Junqin, Party Chief of Dehua County in Quanzhou of Fujian Province, southeast China talks about ceramic art with Denise Menchaca, mayor of the U.S. city of San Gabriel, Nov. 21, 2025. (Source: Dehua County)

While marveling at the prowess and superb beauty of Dehua porcelains, Fred Stehle, a U.S. visitor, said he expected there would be more chances to appreciate the Chinese porcelain art and feel the unique beauty of Chinese culture in the future.

Dehua, where porcelain-making could be dated back to around 3,700 years ago, has borne witness to formation of the local ceramic industry as early as in late Tang Dynasty, making it a hallmark of the Chinese ceramics.

Since Song Dynasty, flourishing trade along the Maritime Silk Road has helped Dehua export local porcelains, known for their jade-like texture and skillful sculpture technique, to East Asia, Southeast Asia, Northeast Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Nowadays, Dehua County has become one of the largest ceramic artware production and export bases in China, with its ceramic products sold to more than 190 countries and regions around the world.

Denise Menchaca, mayor of San Gabriel, said that white porcelains of Dehua had been brought historically to different places along the Maritime Silk Road, linking the oriental philosophy, tradition and stories with the western ones.

Today, Dehua white porcelain, as a symbol of harmony, has become a bridge for closer friendship and communications as well, noted Menchaca.

During a promotion event held on November 21, Fang Junqin, Party Chief of Dehua County, said Dehua would leverage the Los Angeles exhibition to expand win-win cooperation with U.S. peers in ceramic design innovation, brand co-building and industrial collaboration.

On November 21, representatives of Dehua inked MoUs for strategic cooperation with China General Chamber of Commerce - Los Angeles and Thunder International Group to help Dehua optimize cross-border supply chains and explore overseas markets.

Via joining hands with partners of different sectors, Dehua is dedicated to widening its international "circle of friends" to make "Blanc de Chine", the shared beauty of different cultures, a carrier of people-to-people bond, added Fang.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348439.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road