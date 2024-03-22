Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Dehua white porcelain exhibition team visits Puebla's Talavera Celia Company in Mexico

BEIJING, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An international tour exhibition team of Chinese Dehua white porcelain visited the Talavera Celia Company in Puebla, Mexico on Monday afternoon.

Puebla is located about 100 kilometers east of Mexico City, capital of Mexico, and known as the "city of colored porcelain". The city is famous for its Talavera pottery, which has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

Photo taken on March 18, 2024 shows that an& international tour exhibition team of Chinese Dehua white porcelain visited the Talavera Celia Company in Puebla, Mexico. (Photo by Ricardo Montoya)

During this visit, Dehua porcelain team had close contact with the production process and techniques of Talavera pottery. They also engaged in in-depth discussions about collaboration opportunities in ceramic production technology, ceramic cultural industry, and brand marketing promotion.

In the mid-16th century, Chinese porcelain products were shipped to Acapulco in Mexico and welcomed by the local upper class. By the end of the 18th century, there were 46 porcelain workshops in Puebla imitating Chinese blue and white porcelain and creating Talavera pottery based on Eastern aesthetics and craftsmanship.

It is hoped that this visit will enhance the understanding between Chinese and Mexican pottery enterprises, promote Dehua porcelain to gain popularity in Mexico, and create more opportunities for close bilateral exchange and cooperation, said Fang Junqin, the county head of Dehua County in east China's Fujian Province.

Fang said that Dehua has more than 4,000 porcelain enterprises, with over 100,000 people involved in the ceramic industry. More than 60 percent of the county's porcelain products are exported to over 190 countries and regions, making it China's largest production base for porcelain crafts, tea sets, and flowerpots.

Fang Junqin stated that Dehua County supports more porcelain enterprises in building overseas warehouses to further expand the international market and promote Dehua porcelain to go global. During this visit, it is hoped to cooperate with Talavera Celia Company to establish a promotion center and to build a production and supply platform with Mexican enterprises to achieve win-win cooperation.

Talavera Celia Company is willing to cooperate with Dehua porcelain enterprises to promote porcelain cultural products and explore the potential for cooperation in the ceramic industry, said Elizabeth Pero, head of the company.

