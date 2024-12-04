Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese folk music makes its way to the world

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo held recently in Shanghai, Xin Yi Chinese Traditional Chamber Orchestra was invited to the exhibition hall of Minhang District, bringing a Chinese folk music feast to the on-site audience. 

Established in 2005, the orchestra is the first professional ethnic chamber orchestra in Shanghai. It is also the only ethnic chamber orchestra in China that has gathered many winners of the "Chinese Golden Bell Award for Music", the highest award in Chinese music community, and winners of the "Wenhua Award". It has won the Excellence Award in the traditional ensemble category of the "CCTV Ethnic Instrumental Music TV Competition".

As a "golden name card" for cultural dissemination in Shanghai, the overseas performances of the orchestra have received numerous applause and favorable comments. 

The person in charge of the orchestra introduced that during their years of performances both at home and abroad, they have gained effective performance experiences to present the essence of Chinese folk music and they hope to showcase these achievements to the citizens of Shanghai at the performance site.

