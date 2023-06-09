Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker promotes baijiu culture overseas through golf tournament

BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathering over a hundred golf enthusiasts from ten clubs in the United States and Canada, a Fenjiu Cup golf contest of the Phoenix Satellite TV Golf Tournament was recently held in the U.S. city of Los Angeles.

The two-day event allowed participants to not only experience the unique charm of golf games, but enjoy the fragrant taste of Fenjiu, a light-flavor type of Chinese liquor, as FenJiu International, a subsidiary of Chinese liquor maker Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Distillery Co., Ltd. is a supporter of the event.

Photo shows participants at the Fenjiu Cup golf contest held in Los Angeles, the United States on May 10 to 11, 2023. Photo shows participants at the Fenjiu Cup golf contest held in Los Angeles, the United States on May 10 to 11, 2023.

In addition to offering its renowned Fenjiu products as prizes for the winners, FenJiu International has also hosted tasting activities during the celebration party of the event. By introducing to guests on site about the traditional brewing process and time-honored culture of Fenjiu, the company was looking to connect directly with consumers overseas and tell the enriched stories of Chinese liquor, or baijiu.

As golf is commonly recognized as a representative of elegant sport and modern lifestyle, it echoes with the brand value of the company's Fenjiu product, which underlines the pursuit for high-quality and better life, according to FenJiu International.

Through participating in the golf tournament event, the company hopes to foster initial understandings of its brand concept and development history among the potential consumers in the market of the Americas, as a bid to contribute to its future efforts in building brand acknowledgement overseas.

Regarded as an ancestor of light-flavor baijiu, Fenjiu has walked through a brewing history of over 6,000 years and is thus represented with profound cultural connotation. Sticking to the originality in quality control while adopting integrated marketing methods, the Chinese liquor maker is committed to serving as a carrier of the Chinese baijiu culture to the global market.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334496.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road