Xinhua Silk Road: Conference exploring future paths of asset management held in E. China urban district

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Asset Management Forum 2025 Shanghai Suhewan Conference was recently held in Jing'an District, Shanghai, focusing on exploring the future development paths of the asset management industry.

In a rapidly changing world, the event welcomed foundation of the Shanghai AI-FI lab dedicated to integration of AI and finance, and related technology innovation to find new paths to further bolster the sector.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Bai Chongen, dean of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University shared their foresight and insight on the concrete paths of integrating AI, digital technology and financial innovation.

Home to more than 800 financial institutions, Jing'an District of Shanghai remains a top choice for international asset management firms entering the Chinese market, thanks to its concentration of high-end resources, well-developed service economy, and strong innovation vitality.

