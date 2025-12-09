Xinhua Silk Road: Conference to bolster role of talents held in south China FTP

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference leveraging Hainan's large reservoir of talents to better build its free trade port (FTP) was convened in Haikou, capital of the southern China island province from December 6 to 7.

Seven years ago, Hainan launched its action plan for one million talents to enter Hainan and now, the tropical province has turned words into deeds, pooling in total 1.03 million talents there.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the event. (provided by the host)

With a complete policy regime for talents across local industrial chains and related one-stop service platforms, a talent clustering effect is taking shape in Hainan, resulting in continuous improvements in local talent structure and ecology.

To unleash more potential of the vibrant local talent reservoir, the province launched another campaign during the conference calling for the one million talents to vigorously develop Hainan.

Under the campaign, Hainan will develop more competitive systems of talent policies and platforms to deepen integration of the local talent, innovation and industrial chains.

During the conference, four thematic sessions focusing on young talent development, talent cooperation between Hainan and other Chinese localities including Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao, industry-talent integration for seed industry and aviation talent cultivation by universities and businesses debuted to better match resources.

Multiple cooperation programs were held during the event, such as seven international agricultural technology cooperation projects, the talent-cultivation partnership between the Department of Commerce of Hainan Province and the University of International Business and Economics, etc.

At the main venue of the conference, a widely-lauded recruitment activity kicked off alongside the opening of the conference. 337 entities provided 10,018 available job positions, of which nearly a half are ones with 100,000-plus yuan of annual salaries. Through a "cloud recruitment" platform, online resume delivery and position-talent matching have been available around the clock, linking effectively talent demand with supply in the province.

Exquisitely decorated exhibition zones were also set for 18 local cities and counties at the main venue, not to mention the 12 functional zones well presenting opportunities, policy dividends and characteristic resources there.

As a high-end event, the Second China (Hainan) International Talent Exchange Conference drew many professionals such as Chan Un Tong, director of Labour Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region government to share insights on embracing high-quality development of Hainan FTP with better talent policies and services.

