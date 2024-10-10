Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural tourism promotional video of Shanghai's Putuo District newly released

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently during the 4th Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Culture and Tourism Festival, Putuo District of east China's Shanghai released its new cultural tourism promotion video, comprehensively showcasing the glamour, cultural history and rich commercial opportunities of the district.

With the newly-released promotion video, the culture and tourism department of the district government expects to attract more tourists around the world to come and experience for themselves the unique local charm.

Thriving because of the Suzhou Creek, Putuo District has about 21 kilometers of Suzhou Creek shoreline, which equals the distance of a half marathon. The Putuo section of the Suzhou Creek is thus known as the "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek".

The promotion video shows a variety of cultural and tourism symbols in Putuo, such as the Shanghai Yuan Dynasty Water Gate Museum, Jade Buddha Temple, Changfeng Park, Shanghai Children's Library, Shanghai Mint Museum, Global Harbor, etc., allowing viewers to have full perceptions of the natural, historical, cultural and commercial attractions of Putuo, as well as delivering to the world the sincere expectation of "see you in Putuo".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342451.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

