Xinhua Silk Road: A bowl of Changle gangmian noodles comforts homesickness thousands of miles away

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development was held in Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province on December 1-3, with overseas Chinese of Fujian origin from 39 countries and regions gathering by the Minjiang River.

As a famous hometown of many overseas Chinese, Changle District in Fuzhou has over 700,000 overseas compatriots. There is one simple bowl of noodles called Changle gangmian noodles that links folk customs of the Dragon Boat Festival, the warmth of a mother and the homesickness of a wanderer.

These thick and springy handmade noodles are not only a name card of local flavor but also a cultural code carrying the shared memory of Changle people, making them a unique bond between Changle and its wanderers across the world.

According to the folk customs of Changle, gangmian and zongzi (glutinous rice dumpling) are both essential food for the Dragon Boat Festival. The locals say that zongzi is shaped like "dragon horns", and gangmian noodles are symbolized as "dragon whiskers". Eating both during the festival implies "the dragon in the heart", expressing people's good wishes of warding off evils and disasters, and seeking good health.

The traditional way of making gangmian noodles is a skill that is full of strength and craftsmanship. From kneading, rolling out and cutting the flour, every step tests the experience and patience of the chef. The hand-rolled noodles are chewy, smooth and do not become mushy even after long cooking, representing the Changle people's persistent and fighting spirits.

Soup base is the soul of a bowl of authentic Changle gangmian noodles. The soup is made with pork ribs and pork large intestines to enhance the aroma, and boiled with crab, dried shrimp, dried fish, clams and other seafood. The mixture of the ingredients makes the soup base fresh, rich, and multi-layered, combing flavors both from mountains and sea. This implies Changle people's characteristics of open-minded, inclusive and dare to venture and strive.

Today, although gangmian noodles are innovating while inheriting, giving rise to various ways of enjoying, the traditional craftsmanship and emotional value at the core have remained unchanged. For the people of Changle who have gone abroad to make a living, gangmian has long transcended food itself and become a synonym for homesickness.

