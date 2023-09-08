Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Fujian's Dehua promotes white porcelain at Autumn Fair in Birmingham, UK

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

08 Sep, 2023, 02:32 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujian Dehua County Investment Promotion Meeting and Ceramic Enterprise Supply-Demand Matchmaking Meeting were held in Birmingham of the United Kingdom on September 4.

Fifteen ceramic enterprises from Dehua County of Quanzhou City, east China's Fujian Province, brought over 2,000 excellent Dehua ceramics to the Birmingham Autumn Fair in the UK.

As early as 3700 years ago, Dehua had started making ceramics, becoming an important birthplace of Chinese ceramic culture. Ceramics are now the most important leading industry in Dehua, with products from over 4000 ceramic companies being exported to more than 190 countries and regions, said Huang Wenjie, party chief of the Dehua County.

In 2015, Dehua was awarded the title of "World Capital of Ceramics" by the World Council for Handicrafts of the United Nations, Huang added.

The establishment of a Dehua porcelain display area in the fair provides a valuable platform for supply and purchase parties to better know each other, he said.

"We established new contacts with Chinese manufacturers this year, allowing buyers to see that all manufacturers not only have beautiful products but also adhere to responsible purchasing principles," said Nicola Meadows, Divisional Managing Director for the Retail, Manufacturing and Engineering Division of Hyve Exhibition Group.

Four Dehua porcelain companies conducted promotional demonstrations at the event. An official of Fujian Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. told that the company has already established business dealings with several large retailers in the UK and hopes to further expand cooperation and market development through this expo.

The Dehua delegation also visited the famous British ceramic brand Wedgwood's Ceramic Culture Park and the Cross-Border E-commerce Oversea Exhibition Centre.

The Autumn Fair was first held in 1976. It is a long-standing and influential consumer goods fair in the UK. This year's fair attracted over 600 exhibitors and over 19,000 buyers from around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336010.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road : une conférence sur l'investissement climatique mondial et la construction d'un système de financement se tiendra à Guangzhou, au sud de la Chine

Xinhua Silk Road : Shenyang, la ville chinoise promeut l'aviron par l'éducation intégrée

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.