Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Nanjing Jiangbei New Area aims to develop life and health industry

According to Luo, also a senior official with the Jiangbei New Area Party Working Committee, the new area will focus on gathering innovative resources centering around health-care big data, precision treatment, macromolecular drug research and development, brain science and high-end medical devices, to build a health and medical treatment system and big health industrial chain covering the entire life cycle.

Jiangbei New Area, as part of Jiangsu Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ), will offer more support to the development of the life and health industry in the future in terms of approval services, property rights protection, bonded R&D, and talent introduction, Luo added.

By far, the new area is home to more than 800 enterprises in the fields of gene and life health, including the Luye Pharma Group and the Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. A whole life-cycle industrial chain layout featuring innovative drug R&D, high-end medical devices, gene detection, cell therapy, and health management has gradually taken shape in the new area.

As the 13th state-level new area in China and the only one in Jiangsu Province, the new area has established six public services platform systems, such as new drug testing, biotechnology, and preclinical services.

It is learned that the gene and life health industry in the new area is expected to realize an output value of 90 billion yuan in 2019.

The three-day 2019 Nanjing International Life and Science and Health, hosted by the Administration Committee of Jiangbei New Area, highlights the construction of "Gene City" to build an influential biomedical industry landmark in Nanjing. A summit forum, 26 professional sub-forums, innovative product launch, and business matchmaking activities around drug R&D, high-end medical devices, and other sub-fields, are scheduled for the conference.

