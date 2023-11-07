Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Quanzhou: cheering up the power of technological innovation

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

07 Nov, 2023, 03:30 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou, a city in east China's Fujian Province, is not only an innovation-driven manufacturing city, but also a creative hub that witnesses cutting-edge technologies continuously empower the high-quality development of the private economy.

Sanan Sino-Science Photobiotech Co., Ltd. (SANANBIO) in Anxi County, Fujian Province, is a factory where the entire production process is totally unmanned, with robots automatically carrying out sowing, cultivation, harvesting and other operations. 

Continue Reading
The picture shows Qingyuan Innovation Laboratory where researchers operate on the production line of developer solution.
The picture shows Qingyuan Innovation Laboratory where researchers operate on the production line of developer solution.

The 2022 Report on the Work of the Quanzhou Municipal Government shows that in the past five years, more than half of the city's enterprises above designated size have participated in digital transformation. In total, more than 100 digital workshops and nearly 1,000 digital production lines are built, and over 10,000 industrial robots are deployed.

Nowadays, Quanzhou traditional manufacturers in textiles, shoes and clothing, building materials and home furnishings, and machinery and equipment have found new economic growth points. Dozens of sensors are installed in the Bama Tea Garden to monitor air pressure, total light radiation, tea tree growth, in real time.

In recent years, Quanzhou has embraced a total of 19 research institutes to form a "professional team" for industrial innovation, truly laying out the innovation chain around the industrial chain. These institutes have undertaken more than 700 scientific research projects, served over 10,000 companies, solved 1,427 technical problems, and collaborated on 1,033 R&D and achievement transformation projects.

Progress in traditional industries goes neck and neck with what's achieved in emerging sectors, as Quanzhou is accelerating the layout on new materials, integrated circuits, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

In 2016, Jinjiang County planned to build an integrated circuit industrial park with an area of 25,000 mu (about 1,666.67 hectares). In the past 7 years, more than 50 industrial chain projects including Wintech Nano have been implemented, with the total investment exceeding 100 billion yuan and the output value exceeding 10 billion yuan.

The private enterprises contribute more than 70 percent of technological innovation in China, but this proportion exceeds 90 percent in Quanzhou.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336980.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: NE China's Heilongjiang province sees sustained dev. of ice&snow tourism industry in 2017-2022, index

Xinhua Silk Road: NE China's Heilongjiang province sees sustained dev. of ice&snow tourism industry in 2017-2022, index

The ice and snow tourism industry in Heilongjiang, a northeast China-situated province with long cold winter, maintained sustained development in...

Xinhua Silk Road : le Forum 2023 de la Chine (Zhejiang) sur les relations économiques et commerciales entre la Chine et l'Afrique se tiendra à Jinhua, dans la Chine de l'Est

Le 31 octobre, lors d'une conférence de presse, le Bureau d'information du gouvernement provincial a annoncé que le Forum 2023 de la Chine (Zhejiang) ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.