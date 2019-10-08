Xinhua Silk Road: East China Huai'an hosts cuisine activities eying to join UNESCO Creative Cities Network

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huai'an city of east China's Jiangsu Province recently hosted a series of cuisine exhibition and promotion activities as further efforts to apply for Gastronomy City under UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Food representatives, experts and scholars from home and abroad were gathered to co-explore ways for promoting Huaiyang cuisine culture, constructing creative city as well as enhancing citizen well-being through gastronomy.

Banquet theme exhibition, Huaiyang cuisine technique performance, promotion as well as tasting events were presented, serving the audiences a close-up experience of the "state dinner" for the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as well as special Huaiyang canal banquet.

On-site, a strategic cooperation agreement was reached among Huai'an Gastronomy City application office, Jiangsu Catering Industry Association and Jiangsu Huaiyang cuisine research and development center to further promote high-quality development of Huaiyang cuisine through industry development, promotions, talent cultivating, dialogues and green development.

Huaiyang cuisine should go international to let the world know better about China's Jiangsu, according to Mi Zhengfu, head of Australian Chinese restaurant industry association.

It is noted that Huai'an city government attached great importance to Huaiyang cuisine industry development and has provided some 10 million yuan annually since 2012 for the inheritance and innovation of Huaiyang cuisine-related culture.

Notably, it has established special working committee, cultural research institution, Huaiyang cuisine association, Huaiyang cuisine group, as well as built China Huaiyang Cuisine Culture Museum, the first such theme museum in China.

The city initiated Gastronomy City application process last April, aiming to better present Huai'an food culture to the world, deepen international industry exchanges and cooperation while inject more culture elements and vitality into city development.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service