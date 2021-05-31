Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Zhejiang Anji efforts to hike attractiveness through high-quality green development

Agricultural products exhibition activities, bamboo products and furniture exhibition activities, agricultural tourism exhibition activities, ecological tourism and living exhibition activities, as well as some tasting and livestreaming sales sessions throughout the event are expected to enhance the "Anji image" to participants and viewers both on site and online.

Located in the geographic center of the Yangtze River Delta, Anji County of Huzhou city breeds the source of the Huangpu River, and dwells the hinterland of major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region. It currently has one high-speed railway line and two intersecting expressways that make cities such as Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Nanjing within 30-minute to 2-hour reach. New high-speed rail connections are also mapped which is expected to make Shanghai only 45 minutes away by the end of 2025.

Also the place where the idea of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" was first envisioned, Anji has become a vivid portrayal of China's green development, developing rave-reviewed products such as Anji white tea, Anji bamboo shoots and Anji bamboo furniture while preserving its beautiful environment.

It is noted that green home furnishing industry is Anji's pillar industry that accounts for more than half of the County's total industrial output value, and leading bamboo products and furniture enterprises display Anji office chairs, sofas, bamboo handicrafts, bamboo mats and other products during the event.

As a great place for living, business and travel, Anji hopes to deepen cooperation and exchanges with surrounding cities such as Shanghai and Hangzhou, so as to advance the high-quality economic and social development of Anji while contributing to the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, according to an official with Anji County government.

