Xinhua Silk Road: Eco-friendly city in SE. China endeavors to build industrial highland to facilitate "dual carbon" goals

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Within just two years since 2022, 140-plus high-end talents and a batch of green businesses have settled in Nanping, an eco-friendly city in southeast China's Fujian Province, to facilitate realization of the "dual carbon" goals.

Nanping well balanced talent pooling and employment in laying a solid foundation for the "dual carbon" goals-related industries.

Without support of governmental departments at all levels, there would be no rapid development of "dual carbon" goals-related industries in Nanping, said Zheng Mingyue, deputy secretary-general of Nanping city government.

Despite being new, such industries grew fast in the city which embraced its first enterprise dweller engaged in "dual carbon" goals-related industries in May 2022 and approval of setting up the national carbon accounting center (Fujian) in August 2023.

Apart from adopting a mode that integrates local government, industries, universities, scientific research institutions and users, Nanping maintained its development priorities such as standards building and R&D programs and investment and financing boosting to spur related industries.

An industrial pattern where trading of bottled air with standard carbon dioxide content, high-end carbon accounting and monitoring equipment manufacturing, carbon accounting services, and related training qualification licensing develop in a coordinated way is in shape there.

Up to now, Nanping has initiated or participated in compiling of multiple national or industry-wide standards in this regard and developed the China industrial product carbon footprint appraisal software and factor library to contribute to helping break international trade barriers such as carbon tariffs.

It also enhanced related programs reserve and cranked up fund support via establishing, among others, the Fujian Wuyi carbon industries investment co., ltd. which has already invested 60-plus million yuan in related projects.

In December 2023, a high-end laser radar equipment for mid-scale monitoring of carbon emissions debuted in Nanping, marking a quintessential industrial application of the scientific research results of national carbon accounting center (Fujian).

Based on these, Nanping's "dual carbon" goals-related industries are presenting more growth momentum when R&D and manufacturing of related high-end equipment such as forest carbon sink remote sensing radars flourish in the city.

