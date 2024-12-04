Xinhua Silk Road: Experts meet in Beijing to review research reports on agriculture and animal husbandry sustainability

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from fields such as rural development, rural economy, green development, and Chinese dairy giant Mengniu Group met on Monday in Beijing to review results of a research project on practices and policies concerning the effective combination of ecological protection compensation mechanism and the mechanism for realizing the value of ecological products to promote sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry.

The experts examined a research report on the practices and policies on the topic and another report on relevant case studies released by China Economic Information Service.

The first report provides an in-depth analysis of the theories, policies, mechanisms, models, approaches and solutions related to the effective combination of ecological protection compensation and value realization of ecological products, while the second one sorts out practices of six representative regions, including Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and provinces of Gansu, Guizhou, Sichuan, Yunnan, and Qinghai, and summarizes their experiences, the research group introduced.

In general, the reports cover a wide range of contents, presenting valuable findings and policy recommendations based on these findings, said Du Zhixiong, deputy director of the Rural Development Institute Chinese Academy of Social Science (RDI).

The reports provide China's new practices and models in the field of ecological protection compensation and a summary of approaches to agriculture and animal husbandry sustainable development, stated Zhang Zhaoxin, a researcher with the rural economy research center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, who also suggested further research on this issue in future.

Sustainable development of agriculture and animal husbandry requires efforts from both governments and the society, Liu Changquan, a researcher with the RDI expressed his view, adding that the reports have probed into the issue.

Saying the reports detail practical explorations of ecological protection compensation and value realization of ecological products in boosting agriculture and animal husbandry sustainability, Yu Xiaolong, senior project director of the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) looked forward to wide dissemination of the research findings.

The research project was launched with support from Mengniu Group's public welfare foundation, which carries out public welfare and charity activities mainly related to emergency and disaster relief, rural revitalization, nutrition empowerment, and ecological protection.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343409.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road