Xinhua Silk Road: Exploring charm of intangible cultural heritage in Minhang District of Shanghai

The city of Shanghai is a first choice for many foreign tourists to learn about China. Join us in a video tour to Minhang District in Shanghai and explore the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

The Maqiao Hand-hold Lion Dance requires performers to be fully engaged, with every movement being neat, clean and full of power. Accompanied by exciting drum music, the inner passion and heroic spirit of people should be fully released.

Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory is a good place to learn about the production skills of Chinese folk instrument Erhu, demonstrating how each step along the production process reflects dedication and wisdom of craftsmen.

Bringing the elegant weaving skills to campus and making arts and culture a bridge for communication, an inheritor of Minhang's Intangible Cultural Heritage "Nvgong" invites international teachers and students to experience Chinese needlework.

The Shanghai style furniture represents a combination of Chinese and Western aesthetics. It can take six months of careful work to finish a set. A father and his daughter are committed to carrying the craftsmanship forward.

