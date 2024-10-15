Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu staged on international photography event to boost cultural industry development and cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's reputed baijiu brand Fenjiu staged exhibition and cultural promotion activities during the recently held Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) to boost cultural industry development and cooperation.

The PIP event, now in its 24th, was held in Pingyao, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in north China's Shanxi Province.

Staging "Night of Fenjiu" with distilling technique display and innovative product presentation, the resonance between the renowned liquor brand and the photography exhibition drew attention of many Chinese and foreign photographers to learn about the brand's long history and profound cultural heritage, take photos, taste cocktails and Fenjiu-filled chocolates and experience relevant creative products.

As an iconic brand of Shanxi and the representative of fen-flavor liquor, Fenjiu gained widespread acclaim with its unique fermentation and distilling process and high quality products, according to a source with the international trade company under Fenjiu Group, noting that the integration and cooperation with the art industry keeps injecting fresh vitality to the Fenjiu brand.

Over the past 24 years, the PIP festival has attracted over 300,000 photography works from more than 100 countries and regions, drawing millions of visitors from both home and abroad to Pingyao, becoming an important platform for art exchanges and cultural exchanges at large.

Next, Fenjiu will further strengthen its cooperation and exchanges with art circles domestically and internationally, and continue to provide rich, diverse and high-quality life experiences to global consumers, blazing new trail for the internationalization of Chinese baijiu, the source noted.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342584.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road