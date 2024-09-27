Xinhua Silk Road: Festival held in SE.China's Gutian County to advance cross-Strait cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Strait Forum-Chen Jinggu Cultural Festival kicked off on Thursday at the Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple in Gutian County, Ningde City of southeast China's Fujian Province.

Guests from all walks of life and believers from all over the country gathered at the temple together to share their feelings about love.

Photo shows the scene of the 16th Strait Forum-Chen Jinggu Cultural Festival on Thursday at the Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple in Gutian County, Ningde City of southeast China's Fujian Province.(Provided by Gutian Integrated Media Center)
It is learned that the festival features a variety of activities such as the sacrificial ceremony, calligraphy and painting exhibitions and the cross-Strait project signing ceremony, aiming to further carry forward the Chen Jinggu folk culture and deepen cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Chen Jinggu, the lady of Linshui, has been worshiped as a guardian of pregnant women and children and attracted more than 120 million believers around the world, the majority of whom are from Fujian and Taiwan.

Gutian County is the birthplace of the Chen Jinggu folk culture. After about a thousand years of inheritance, the Chen Jinggu folk culture has become a cultural phenomenon with global influence.

Zhang Chenghui, a government official of Gutian County, said that in recent years, Gutian has deeply promoted the spiritual connotation of the Chen Jinggu folk culture, published various literary and artistic works, and made efforts to build the Chen Jinggu folk culture center. 

