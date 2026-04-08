Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign media professionals tour Chongqing to decode vitality of China's auto industry

BEIJING, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When foreign media professionals, business leaders and scholars from 12 countries walked into Chongqing recently, they gained a chance to learn more about the vibrant automobile industrial base in southwest China.

The tour dedicated to feeling new quality productive forces in automobile sector in Chongqing was organized by China Economic Information Service, China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CAERI) and the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership.

In general, site visits, immersive experiences and face-to-face talks with local industry representatives gave foreign guests insight into Chongqing's R&D, testing and certification strengths in automobile industry.

At Chongqing Changan Automobile's (Changan Automobile) global R&D center, also its "technological heart", the group of foreign media, business and academic professionals observed its edge-cutting labs and the entire R&D, testing and production process of autos.

Its comfortable family sedan model, the CHANGAN NEVO A06, positioned as "The Grand Beauty & Ultra-Comfort New Sedan" and built on the basis of its industry-leading Software Driven Architecture (SDA), features a suite of technologies integrated to enable smart driving, including expressway and urban navigation assistance and full-scenario parking.

In a trial ride of the CHANGAN NEVO A06, participants of the Chongqing tour were impressed by its quiet and smooth driving and interactions with the smart cabin, let alone other tech-enabled care for passengers such as seat massage and thermal comfort.

Representing the progress of the new generation of electric vehicles, the model is equipped with advanced automation and AI technologies, commented Malaysian scholar Chung Tin Fah. Prensa Latina journalist Diez Millan Isaura expressed her sense of safety in the trial ride of the CHANGAN NEVO A06.

At CAERI's headquarter, these foreign guests stepped into its wind tunnel, analog network and security centers, experiencing in-person CAERI's supreme testing capabilities and standards regime for made-in-China vehicles.

While introducing its overseas technological layout, Wang Honggang, deputy general manager of CAERI stressed its strategic shifting from a testing service supplier to an international technology and rule-aligning promoter.

CAERI, which boasts testing capabilities across the full industrial chain, will explore more sustainable modes to spur technology, standard and service capacity cooperation with Belt and Road partner countries.

Chongqing, home to Changan Automobile and a city with a complete industrial chain.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349996.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road