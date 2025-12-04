Xinhua Silk Road: Great Wall Cigar explores global industrial cooperation via embassy visits in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from the Great Wall Cigar Factory of China Tobacco Sichuan Industrial Co., Ltd. recently visited the embassies of Cuba, Morocco, and Indonesia in Beijing to explore opportunities for industrial cooperation and trade expansion.

During the visit to the Cuban embassy, the delegation met with Minister Counsellor Igor Montero Brito. The two sides discussed potential collaboration in tobacco breeding, processing technology, and cultural exchange. Igor Montero Brito remarked that cigars are to Cuba what silk and porcelain are to China, emphasizing the strong potential for partnership.

Yu Zhijun, head of the Great Wall Cigar Factory, outlined the company's history dating back to 1918 and its specialized "Chinese style" fermentation techniques.

In talks with Moroccan Ambassador Abdelkader El Ansari, discussions focused on leveraging Morocco's geographic advantages.

The ambassador highlighted his country's position as a gateway connecting European, African, and Middle Eastern markets. He suggested that combining Chinese production capacity with Morocco's trade network could create a strategic hub for processing and distributing cigars to international markets.

The delegation was also received by Indonesian Ambassador Djauhari Oratmangun, who noted the significant market potential for the brand in Indonesia.

A representative from the International Business Department at China Tobacco Sichuan Industrial Co., Ltd. confirmed that the company received a commercial order from Indonesia last month, marking a substantive step in bilateral trade.

Great Wall Cigar currently holds approximately 50 percent of the domestic handmade cigar market and nearly 70 percent of the high-end segment in China. The brand has exported products to 28 countries and regions and has achieved high ratings in international blind taste tests.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348642.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road