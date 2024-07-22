Xinhua Silk Road: International wine distributor DIVA wraps up 2024 wine futures season

BEIJING, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International wine distributor DIVA recently has wrapped up its 2024 wine futures season, better known as "en primeur" season, with comparable results to its presale in last year thanks to its superb product quality.

From middle of June to mid-July, the company managed to weather the ups and downs of the Bordeaux futures market featuring an active European market and lackluster Asian sales and completed presale of over 300 Bordeaux Fine Wine products from reputed local estates.

Photo provided to Xinhua shows tasting of the Bordeaux wine products at the Chateau Mouton Rothschild in Bordeaux of France.

Over two dozens of Bordeaux Grand Cru Classe 2023 vintages as Bordeaux futures for sale were sold out before being bottled during this year's "en primeur" season, one of the most important events in the Bordeaux region.

These are largely attributable to Bordeaux vineyards' efforts to ensure quality of the 2023 vintage last year when local climates turned out less ideal for grape growing than other years.

Despite the fact that renowned vineyards in Bordeaux dropped by 25 percent their wine prices in an attempt to further shore up sales amid the global economic weakness, their bumper harvest in 2023 offset related influences and resulted in the gratifying presale value this year.

Many famous estates such as Chateau Lafite Rothschild and Chateau Mouton Rothschild released their wine futures for the 2023 vintage at prices the same as four years ago, which were welcomed by the market.

Since February, DIVA took part in three wine and spirits exhibitions held in Paris of France, Germany and China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to bring visitors the unique and mellow taste of premier wines from famous vineyards in Bordeaux and other regions.

As a distributor who boasts 40-plus years of wine trade history, DIVA has access to wine futures quotas for more than 300 wines from vineyards famed for wine production in the Bordeaux region.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341211.html

