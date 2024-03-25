Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l exhibition on China's Dehua white porcelain held in Mexico

BEIJING, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion event for China's Dehua white porcelain international itinerant exhibition, titled the "BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua", was held in Mexico City, capital of Mexico on March 19, attracting Mexican representatives from cultural and business circles.

Photo shows a Dehua white porcelain exhibit displayed at the promotion event for "BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua" international itinerant exhibition in Mexico City, Mexico on March 19, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Cañedo)

Dehua white porcelain, produced in Dehua County in east China's Fujian Province, has gained worldwide fame as "Blanc de Chine" (White from China) for its creamy whiteness. Hitting foreign markets as early as the Song Dynasty and the Yuan Dynasty, it was one of the main export commodities in ancient China and has played an important role in promoting cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

Mexico is an important stop for this year's international exhibition tour, as Chinese porcelain has been sold to the Mexican market since the 16th century.

The exhibits for Mexico were carefully selected to represent the development of Dehua's ceramic industry, said Fang Junqin, county chief of Dehua, adding that Mexican ceramic dealers and enthusiasts were welcomed to visit Dehua and look for win-win cooperation.

Liljana Arsovska, a sinologist from Mexico, said the promotion event allowed more Mexican people to have a deeper understanding of the exquisite craftsmanship and profound heritage of Chinese porcelain. She hoped for strengthened Mexico-China exchanges in the ceramic sector and in-depth cooperation.

During the event, Su Kangfu, general manager of Fujian Quanzhou Longpeng Group Co., Ltd., expressed the willingness to explore the Mexican market and expand areas of cooperation with Mexican enterprises.

Dehua County boasts a ceramic production history exceeding 3,700 years. It is home to more than 4,000 ceramic enterprises and harbors specialized clusters such as traditional porcelain carvings, export porcelain, and everyday porcelain that achieved a total annual output value of 57.7 billion yuan in 2023. Porcelain products made in Dehua are shipped to over 190 countries and regions around the world.

The "BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua" international itinerant exhibition started in 2023. The plan is to showcase Dehua white porcelain in more than 20 countries and regions globally in a span of five years.

