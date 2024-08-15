Xinhua Silk Road: Italy-based Salov, subsidiary of China's Bright Food Group, promotes olive oil culture through talent dev't programs

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salov SpA (Salov), an Italy-based edible oil producer that owns the globally recognized olive oil brands Filippo Berio and Sagra and was acquired by China's Bright Food Group in 2015, has been advancing olive oil culture through talent development programs.

The company recently took part in the first "Made in Italy Day", inviting students from the Nicolaio Brancoli Busdelarghi Agricultural and Technical College to explore olive oil culture at its Filippo Berio olive estate in Vecchiano, Pisa. The students witnessed the olive oil production process, participated in a professional tasting, and visited the field laboratory. All these interactive experiences deepened their appreciation for the excellence of made-in-Italy.

It was not the first time for Salov to combine the tradition of olive oil with talent development.

For example, the company joined hands with the University of Pisa on a Master's program in Food Quality Management and Communication in last May and provided scholarships for top three students enrolled in the master program in July of 2023.

The collaboration between Salov and the University of Pisa extended beyond scholarships. Their cooperation in the "Long Life Oil" applied research program and the Innovative Oils program has yielded significant results and new technical insights, providing sectors like catering, agri-food, and environmental sustainability with skilled and innovative industry leaders.

Committed to shaping the olive oil industry's future, Salov will continue to promote olive oil culture, support top research institutions and foster young talent growth.

The company, founded in 1919 and based in Massarosa, Lucca of Italy, achieved revenues of around 500 million euros in 2023, with sales exceeding 100 million liters.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341573.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road