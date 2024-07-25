Xinhua Silk Road: "Laozihao" pavilion in E. China expands cross-sector co-op with British partner

BEIJING, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huashan 263 Time-honored Brand Hall, a public cultural landmark in Shanghai, unveiled recently a bone porcelain set co-branded with reputed British fine porcelain brand Aynsley to expand cross-sector cooperation.

The hall, a museum-like entity dedicated to showcasing classic Chinese brands or "Laozihao" in Chinese in the eastern China metropolis, took the move as an important step to diversify products and combine the oriental charm with western style.

Photo shows the flower-themed bone porcelain set co-branded by Huashan 263 Time-honored Brand Hall and Aynsley. (Provided by Huashan 263 Time-honored Brand Hall)
With the Roman goddess of flower - Flora bestowing a dozen of flowers on humanity as the inspiration, the co-branded bone porcelain set features different but lifelike flowers representing the 12 months of a year to express wishes for life brimming with blessings.

Printed on bottom of the co-branded teaware and others, logo of Huashan 263 Time-honored Brand Hall resonates with their whiteness and translucence under light out of four times of high-temperature calcination.

For tea cups in the flower-themed bone porcelain set, ear-shaped handles were designed to better fit the human body curves, presenting the same pursuit for excellence and craftsmanship as what Chinese time-honored brands do all the time.

In the future, the Shanghai-situated "Laozihao" pavilion vowed to carry further its openness, innovation and cooperation spirits to craft more products characterized by rich cultural content to expand the influences of time-honored Chinese brands.

As a public cultural venue, Huashan 263 Time-honored Brand Hall has pooled 200-plus time-honored Chinese brands for people at home and abroad to experience from them Shanghai's culture, history and vitality.

