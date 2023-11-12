Xinhua Silk Road: Lotus festival in E. China's Nanchang county yields fruitful economic and trade results

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Lotus Economic, Trade and Cultural Festival has recently concluded in Nanchang County (Xiaolan Economic and Technological Development Zone), east China's Jiangxi Province.

Spanning three months, the comprehensive event included over 40 activities, ranging from cultural activities, tourism experiences to business events, such as signing ceremonies, business matchmaking and investment symposiums.

Photo shows dance and play performances during the 7th Lotus Economic, Trade and Cultural Festival in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Photo shows that a freight train carrying Jiangling Motors' fully-assembled car is about to leave Nanchang for Vietnam.

This edition of the once-a-year feast has witnessed fruitful results. A total of 24 projects were signed at the closing ceremony, including 17 projects in the secondary industry and seven in the service sector, with total contract value of 13.35 billion yuan (about 1.83 billion U.S. dollars) and 3.45 billion yuan, respectively. The projects, which fall in various industries, such as automobiles and parts, green food, biomedicine, intelligent equipment manufacturing, semiconductors and integrated circuits and smart logistics, are expected to fuel the establishment of a modern industrial system in the county.

Tourism of the county also gained momentum thanks to the festival. It is learned that the county attracted a total of 10.718 million tourists during the festival, achieving a comprehensive tourism revenue of 7.749 billion yuan and cashing in 32.7371 million yuan of supporting funds for characteristic cultural tourism sites.

Taking this opportunity, the county, whose gross domestic product (GDP) and fiscal revenue topped Jiangxi counties for a consecutive 13 years, also further promoted itself through six large-scale investment promotion activities.

The Xiaolan Economic and Technological Development Zone in Nanchang County, one of the three national-level development zones of Nanchang City, is located at the center of Nanchang's core urban area and is connected with both China's vertical artery of the Beijing-Kowloon Railway and the horizontal artery of the Shanghai-Kunming High-Speed Railway.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337094.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road