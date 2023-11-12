Xinhua Silk Road: Lotus festival in E. China's Nanchang county yields fruitful economic and trade results

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

12 Nov, 2023, 17:21 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Lotus Economic, Trade and Cultural Festival has recently concluded in Nanchang County (Xiaolan Economic and Technological Development Zone), east China's Jiangxi Province.

Spanning three months, the comprehensive event included over 40 activities, ranging from cultural activities, tourism experiences to business events, such as signing ceremonies, business matchmaking and investment symposiums.

Continue Reading
Photo shows dance and play performances during the 7th Lotus Economic, Trade and Cultural Festival in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province.
Photo shows dance and play performances during the 7th Lotus Economic, Trade and Cultural Festival in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province.
Photo shows that a freight train carrying Jiangling Motors' fully-assembled car is about to leave Nanchang for Vietnam.
Photo shows that a freight train carrying Jiangling Motors' fully-assembled car is about to leave Nanchang for Vietnam.

This edition of the once-a-year feast has witnessed fruitful results. A total of 24 projects were signed at the closing ceremony, including 17 projects in the secondary industry and seven in the service sector, with total contract value of 13.35 billion yuan (about 1.83 billion U.S. dollars) and 3.45 billion yuan, respectively. The projects, which fall in various industries, such as automobiles and parts, green food, biomedicine, intelligent equipment manufacturing, semiconductors and integrated circuits and smart logistics, are expected to fuel the establishment of a modern industrial system in the county.

Tourism of the county also gained momentum thanks to the festival. It is learned that the county attracted a total of 10.718 million tourists during the festival, achieving a comprehensive tourism revenue of 7.749 billion yuan and cashing in 32.7371 million yuan of supporting funds for characteristic cultural tourism sites.

Taking this opportunity, the county, whose gross domestic product (GDP) and fiscal revenue topped Jiangxi counties for a consecutive 13 years, also further promoted itself through six large-scale investment promotion activities.

The Xiaolan Economic and Technological Development Zone in Nanchang County, one of the three national-level development zones of Nanchang City, is located at the center of Nanchang's core urban area and is connected with both China's vertical artery of the Beijing-Kowloon Railway and the horizontal artery of the Shanghai-Kunming High-Speed Railway.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337094.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road : Wuliangye brille à la 6e CIIE pour saisir de nouvelles opportunités de coopération internationale

Xinhua Silk Road : Wuliangye brille à la 6e CIIE pour saisir de nouvelles opportunités de coopération internationale

Wuliangye, le principal fabricant chinois de baijiu, a participé activement à la 6e exposition internationale d'importation de la Chine (CIIE), qui a ...
Xinhua Silk Road : La conférence annuelle du Financial Street Forum 2023 débute à Pékin

Xinhua Silk Road : La conférence annuelle du Financial Street Forum 2023 débute à Pékin

Avec pour thème « Meilleure Chine, meilleur monde -- Renforcer l'ouverture financière et la coopération pour une croissance partagée et des bénéfices ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.