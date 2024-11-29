Xinhua Silk Road: Micro-documentaries depicting people-centered governance initiatives released

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Nov 29, 2024, 07:20 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of micro-documentaries titled "the People's City in Jing'an" has been released, showcasing real stories about the district's initiatives in urban construction, governance, and development in Shanghai.

The series also highlights vivid practices of Jing'an in implementing the concept of a people-centered city.

Continue Reading

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343370.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuxi Economic Development Zone unternimmt Anstrengungen zur Optimierung des Geschäftsumfelds

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuxi Economic Development Zone unternimmt Anstrengungen zur Optimierung des Geschäftsumfelds

Die Wuxi Economic Development Zone hat ihr Geschäftsumfeld in den letzten Jahren durch die Einführung vorteilhafter Richtlinien und die Verbesserung...
Xinhua Silk Road : la zone de développement économique de Wuxi redouble d'efforts pour optimiser l'environnement des entreprises

Xinhua Silk Road : la zone de développement économique de Wuxi redouble d'efforts pour optimiser l'environnement des entreprises

Ces dernières années, la zone de développement économique de Wuxi a optimisé sans relâche son environnement commercial avec l'adoption de politiques...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics