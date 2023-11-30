Xinhua Silk Road: Museum showcasing culture of China's largest prehistoric stone city opens to public

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A museum dedicated to the culture of Shimao, which is an archaeological site with a stone-built city dating back approximately 4,000 years, opened to the public on Wednesday, showing the important value and unique position of Shimao culture in the origin of the Chinese civilization.

Photo shows Shimao Museum in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province
The Shimao museum, located in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, covers an area of 12,890 square meters. It showcases a collection of 688 pieces or sets of artifacts unearthed at the Shimao site and those related to Shimao culture, including jade, stoneware, pottery, bone tools and colorful murals, in an exhibition area of 5,943 square meters.

Spanning about 4.2 million square meters, the Shimao site is dubbed China's largest prehistoric stone city ever discovered.

Since a systematic archaeological survey in 2012, remarkable discoveries including remains of house foundations in orderly rows and high-level burial grounds have been unearthed. The relics then become an important part for the study of early Chinese civilization.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.