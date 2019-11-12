Xinhua Silk Road: NE China's Heilongjiang launches winter tourism roadshow in Beijing

At the event, celebrities played the role as hosts of Heilongjiang to recommend entertainment activities, food, tourist attractions and travelling routes. Based on tourists' demand for experiencing the travel destinations, the event recommended a variety of options for better experience.

VR technology was also applied to let the guests experience winter sports and view winter scenery in 13 cities in the province and local food were also presented.

It's learned that the event officially unveiled the curtain of Heilongjiang's roadshow for this season's winter tourism promotion, and it will continue to promote its winter tourism products in cities of Shanghai and Guangzhou in mid and late November.

