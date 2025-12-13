Xinhua Silk Road: Overseas experts call for stronger international cooperation on blue economy and sustainable finance

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts and scholars from Spain and Brazil offered insights on strengthening global cooperation in the blue economy and sustainable finance at a sub-forum of the 2025 Pearl Bay Climate Investment and Financing Conference held Tuesday in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

The Photo shows the Brazil sub-venue of the 2025 Pearl Bay Climate Investment and Financing Conference. (Photo provided by the organizer)

The sub-forum, themed "Strength from the Sea - Activating Blue Carbon Momentum to Support High-quality Marine Economy ", brought together experts and scholars through online participation to discuss pathways for advancing ocean-related climate investment and financing.

At the Spain sub-venue, Ramón Boixados,Visiting Professor at ESCP Business School - Paris and Professor at the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), highlighted the strategic importance of the ocean as essential global supply-chain infrastructure.

María Jose García López, Professor of King Juan Carlos University and Partner of Triple Sustainability Consulting Firm, underscored the growing role of sustainable finance in accelerating the development of the blue economy.

She called for advancing unified blue-finance standards to channel more capital toward ocean protection and foster synergy between ecological well-being and economic growth.

At the Brazil sub-venue, José Ricardo dos Santos, CEO of LIDE, emphasized that marine-economy cooperation is essential for deepening China-Brazil partnership.

He pointed to strong potential in offshore wind power as well as high-value fisheries, given the rapid growth of bilateral trade, and suggested establishing dedicated ocean-economy funds to support sustainable development.

Hsia Hua Sheng, Economist of the Fundacao Getulio Vargas of Brazil, said China's capital market can help advance the development of sustainable finance in Brazil.

Experts agreed that advancing the blue economy is vital for high-quality development. They called for improving policy frameworks for blue-carbon finance, innovating investment mechanisms, and mobilizing wider social capital to enhance marine ecological protection and sustainable use.

