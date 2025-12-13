Xinhua Silk Road: Pearl Bay climate financing conference concludes with fruitful achievements

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Pearl Bay Climate Investment and Financing Conference, concluded on Wednesday in Nansha District of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, witnessed fruitful achievements.

Themed "Green GBA, Smart Future", the conference gathered participants from domestic and foreign governments, business, academic and research sectors to share their views on topics including green financing and climate investment and financing, and development opportunities of the low-carbon industry during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

A photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows the venue of the 2025 Pearl Bay Climate Investment and Financing Conference.

A cooperation agreement on mutual recognition of climate investment and financing standards in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) was signed during the conference. This signing will promote interconnection of the three sides in terms of climate investment and financing standards, data and services, and lay the foundation for the GBA to become a global green financing hub.

Several achievements were unveiled including the Guangzhou Nansha ECF Cooperation Mechanism; significant achievements of financial empowerment for Guangdong's "Hundred, Thousand, and Ten Thousand Project", an initiative aiming at promoting high-quality development in one hundred counties, one thousand towns, and ten thousand villages in Guangdong; and the practical outcomes of the 2nd Xinhua Credit Pearl Cup on Climate Change Response. These releases have vividly illustrated the mutual empowerment between green finance and climate investment and financing.

2026 will mark the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan. Guests attending the conference believe that China has now entered a critical period of facilitating comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development and achieving a qualitative change in the improvement of ecological and environmental quality.

In this context, the guideline to implement transition finance in Guangdong Province's paper-making industry and the implementation guideline on transition finance in Guangzhou, were released during the conference, filling the gaps in related fields.

A plan for building a "beautiful Guangzhou", a guideline on enterprises' climate information disclosure, and climate information disclosure module for the climate investment and financing platform of GBA were also launched at the conference.

Jointly hosted by the brand work office of Xinhua News Agency, Xinhua News Agency Guangdong Bureau, and China Economic Information Service, the conference was held from Dec. 9 to 10 with one main venue in Nansha and sub-venues in the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348756.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road