Xinhua Silk Road: Pudong New Area international economic organization activity month kicks off in Shanghai's Pudong

BEIJING, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pudong New Area international economic organization activity month kicked off on June 6 in Qiantan, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, with local officials and 50 international organizations attending the opening ceremony.

China Economic Information Service (CEIS) released at the opening ceremony a report on the development of international economic organizations in Qiantan, which presents details about the results achieved by Qiantan in attracting international economic organizations, stresses the role of these organizations in fostering regional economic development, and introduces specific supportive policies and development plans.

Six international organizations signed intentional settlement agreements with the expo administration body under China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, who is also the organizer of the event, at the opening ceremony, including Urban Land Institute, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, etc.

In recent years, Pudong New Area has rolled out a slew of policies and measures to lure international economic organizations, yielding significant results.

As of May this year, 22 international economic organizations have settled in the Qiantan joint office area for international organizations, an increase of 12 such organizations or 120 percent from July 2021 when the joint office area was established.

In June and July, multiple high-level forums, seminars and exchange activities will be held, attracting thousands of high-end industry professionals to participate.

During the activity month, professional meetings and activities covering many industries will also be held, such as the Asia Pacific member conference of the Transported Asset Protection Association Asia Pacific (TAPA APAC) and the Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit 2024, which will not only promote exchanges and cooperation among international economic organizations, but also provide platforms for Shanghai to draw more international resources and talents.

The Pudong New Area international economic organization activity month has displayed Pudong's important position and influence in the global economy while offering platforms for international economic organizations to showcase and exchange ideas.

