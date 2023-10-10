Xinhua Silk Road: Report on global fashion vitality index released to empower construction of international consumption center cities

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fashion Industry Index - Fashion Week Vitality Index Report for 2022 was officially unveiled in Shanghai on October 8.

Shanghai Fashion Week was ranked among the top five fashion events in the world, after Paris, Milan, New York and London, according to the report released by China Economic Information Service under Xinhua News Agency.

The report points out that it is necessary to give full play to the important role of global fashion events in innovating consumption scenes and stimulating consumption vitality in a bid to inject new momentum into the construction of international consumption center cities.

From the perspective of sub-indexes, the sub-index of "factor agglomeration" measures the "hard power" of global fashion weeks, such as the number of fashion activities, the involvement of globally recognized brands, etc. The result showed that international fashion weeks still remain the strong engine to lead global fashion trends.

The "media transmission" sub-index measures factors, including online media coverage, internet search and social media popularity as well as the balance of content distribution, which reflects the social attention and acknowledgment of global fashion weeks. After only Paris and New York, Shanghai Fashion Week won eye-catching performance in the term of internet search and social media popularity.

The sub-index of "industry influence" gauges the number of designers, venue construction and fashion education, turning a spotlight on the "soft power" of the fashion industry. As a result, Asian fashion weeks are still far behind first-tier global fashion events and have more room to grow.

Released in March 2018 for the first time, the report is aimed at delivering the voice of China to the global fashion industry through quantitative analysis constituted by evaluation models from factor agglomeration, media transmission, and industry influence.

Xinhua Silk Road

