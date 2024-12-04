Xinhua Silk Road: Research project on agricultural and pastoral sustainability passes expert review

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An expert review meeting for a research project was held in Beijing on Monday, focusing on the practices and policies concerning the effective integration of the ecological protection compensation system with the mechanism for realizing ecological value to promote sustainable agricultural and pastoral development.

Two research reports compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) received high acclaim from the experts attending the meeting.

Photo shows the research reports released by China Economic Information Service (CEIS).

As global environmental issues intensify and the concept of sustainable development gains traction, the ecological protection compensation system and the mechanism for realizing ecological value are playing an increasingly vital role as innovative environmental economic policy tools for promoting sustainable agricultural and pastoral development.

The first report provides an in-depth analysis of the theories, policies, mechanisms, models, approaches and solutions related to the effective combination of ecological protection compensation and the realization of ecological value.

The second report examines practices in six selected regions, including Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and provinces of Gansu, Guizhou, Sichuan, Yunnan, and Qinghai, summarizes their experience and provides valuable insights for reference.

The research project received strong support from Mengniu public welfare foundation, which is committed to creating greater social value through tangible actions in areas such as emergency disaster relief, rural revitalization, nutrition empowerment, and ecological protection.

Looking ahead, Mengniu will continue to actively engage in public welfare initiatives, fulfill its corporate social responsibilities, deepen efforts across various key areas, and contribute to building a better society through its business practices.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343433.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road