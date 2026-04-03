BEIJING, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In China, traditional festivals such as the Spring Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival are days to celebrate reunion.

While Chinese people return home for family gatherings during such holidays, some overseas Chinese and foreigners in China find it captivating to savor a cup of baijiu to experience the oriental essence.

Among their diverse choices, Fenjiu, a light-flavor Chinese baijiu, was one of the optimal choices that conquered the taste buds of many and gained more popularity abroad this February.

In Canada, a spring temple fair for overseas Chinese from north China's Shanxi Province where Fenjiu Group, the producer of Fenjiu, is situated, was thronged by visitors eager to taste Qinghua Fenjiu, Rose Fenjiu and other Fenjiu products with refreshing aroma, refined flavors and smooth texture.

In Australia, a celebration of the Year of the Horse in Chinatown of Melbourne presented the Fenjiu special Panama edition and 30-year-old Qinghua Fenjiu with upscale black and gold packaging to overseas Chinese there and captured their hearts.

Elsewhere in the Chinese food restaurants in Paris of France and streets of Madrid in Spain, Fenjiu products are always spotted on tables of overseas Chinese during the holidays.

In Greece and the UAE, similar venues or events akin to the above-mentioned ones welcomed more foreigners to experience the traditional Chinese holiday while enjoying a cup of the distinguished Chinese baijiu.

In Chinese cities, an increasing number of foreigners had opted in February for a China travel to feel the warmth and charm of the Spring Festival when celebrating the festival in China is evolving into a new global fashion.

Already collected in Kremlin Museum in Moscow, Qinghua Fenjiu, a premium Fenjiu product, is showing how foreign friends have understood the oriental brewing wisdom and cultural inclusiveness.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350006.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road