Xinhua Silk Road: Scientific technology fair held in E. China's Shanghai highlights sci-tech achievement application

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

16 Nov, 2023, 23:32 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Scientific Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta Region kicked off on Wednesday in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai and will run until Friday, with 50-odd activities focusing on commercialization of scientific and technological (sci-tech) advances.

Themed on "Connective for Innovation, Open for Mutual Benefit", the fair has attracted representatives of government departments, universities, research institutions, and related sectors from 41 core cities in the Yangtze River Delta region. 

Continue Reading

During the three-day event, five featured exhibitions on cooperation of partner cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, industrial digital transformation, vehicles' electrification, internet connection, intelligence and sharing, health and medical treatment, and technology trading are held on a display area of some 10,000 square meters.

A series of new achievements are expected to be announced during the fair. For example, Jiading District released a three-year action plan for sci-tech development, and a development plan for a hundred billion yuan-level sci-tech park at the opening ceremony on Wednesday. 

Projects such as business-research institution collaboration projects, technological innovation cooperation projects, as well as a batch of national and municipal collaborative open platforms and transaction results in the Yangtze River Delta region are also scheduled to be unveiled.

Since its inception in 2018, the fair has achieved a cumulative technology transaction amount of over 770 million yuan.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337206.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Groene industrie komt op in kleine provincie in het oosten van China

Qingyun County in het Oost-Chinese Shandong maakt een periode door van snelle ontwikkeling van de groene industriële keten.Bijna 30...

Xinhua Silk Road: Čína prosazuje zachování, dědictví a propagaci kultury řeky Jang-c'-ťiang

PEKING, 15. listopadu 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Čínská města v povodí řeky Jang-c'-ťiang, nejdelšího vodního kanálu v Číně, včetně Nan-ťingu,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.