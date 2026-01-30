Xinhua Silk Road: SE China's Dehua county unveils measures to develop and protect ceramic brands

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dehua County, hometown to Blanc de Chine located in Quanzhou City in southeast China's Fujian Province, announced recently a string of measures to develop and protect its ceramic brands, aiming to advance Dehua from a hub of ceramic manufacturing to a pacesetter of ceramic branding.

During the event, participants agreed that building the capital of ceramic brands is a key move to promote Dehua ceramics to adapt to industrial upgrading and move towards the high end of the value chain. More efforts should be made to fully utilize the strength of China's Dehua white porcelain, and improve the public brand and intellectual property protection system.

Besides, the ceramic culture should be better integrated with modern design, technology, and markets, so as to enhance international outreach, and transform Dehua white porcelain from a regional brand to a world-class brand.

The event featured four thematic exhibitions showcasing Dehua porcelain through cultural heritage, innovative design, brand building, and intellectual property protection. Meanwhile, representatives from multiple enterprises shared experience in brand development.

Dehua white porcelain, dubbed the "Blanc de Chine" (White from China) has enjoyed a global reputation since ancient times, and the industry is becoming increasingly competitive as a pillar industry of Dehua. The county is now home to over 4,500 ceramic enterprises, with products exported to more than 190 countries.

In addition, the scale of Dehua's ceramic industry cluster exceeded 76 billion yuan (about 10.49 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, with brand value reaching 108.6 billion yuan (about 14.99 billion U.S. dollars). Dehua white porcelain has been selected as a regional brand among China's consumer-famous products, and the Dehua Kiln Sites have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

