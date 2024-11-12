Xinhua Silk Road: SE. China's Longyan builds exchange platform for machinery and equipment industry

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Cross-Strait Machinery Industry Expo and the 15th China Longyan Investment Project Conference opened on November 8 in Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

During the event, about 20 industrial projects with a total investment of 10.5 billion yuan were signed.

Hosted by the China Machinery Industry Federation and organized by the Longyan municipal government, the event features seven exhibition zones, including industrial development, engineering and environmental machinery, specialty vehicles and emergency equipment, new energy and new materials, etc., with a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters.

In addition, this year's event has drawn participation of nearly 500 enterprises and institutions nationwide.

As an important industrial base in Fujian, Longyan is home to 384 enterprises above designated size in the machinery and equipment industry, and has been recognized as the "capital of specialty vehicles" and the "national emergency industry demonstration base" in China.

Moreover, this year's event, which serves as a major platform for cross-strait investment cooperation, industrial matchmaking, and economic exchanges, aims to pool insights and solutions to drive the high-quality development of Longyan's machinery and equipment industry and advance new industrialization.

During the event, a series of activities will also be held, including a ceremony for the commencement and completion of major projects in Longyan, and a symposium on promoting key industry chains in the city.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343094.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road