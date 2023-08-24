Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar ranks among global Tier 1 solar panel manufacturers

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar (SEG), a leading U.S. producer of photovoltaic (PV) modules for the utility, commercial and residential markets, ranked on the list of Tier 1 global solar manufacturers in the BloombergNEF(BNEF) market outlook for the third quarter.

SEG was thrilled that BNEF has recognized the company's long and successful track record as a trusted and bankable partner for project financing in the solar space. SEG's extensive experience assisting project developers and owners with both short and long term debt and equity financing structures enables it to provide efficient and creative solutions for complex transactions, said Jim Wood, CEO of SEG.

Customers have many choices for module supply in the current market and SEG believes that its flexible and result-oriented approach toward getting deals done separates the company from the rest of the competition. SEG understands its role in the overall development of the project and makes it a priority to cooperate with owners and financing parties to bring energy to the grid as smoothly as possible, Wood added.

BNEF's ranking system is renowned for its rigorous evaluation of various criteria, including product quality, participation in government projects and access to bank financing. SEG is one of the few U.S. manufacturers that has been named on the list of Tier 1.  

SEG prides itself on stringent quality control, certifying all its products through third-party assessments. The company's factory in Houston, Texas strategically focuses on advanced TOPCon production lines, with plans to tap into the U.S. TOPCon component market. The factory is scheduled to commence production in 2024 and will contribute significantly to SEG's localized supply chain integration.

Founded in 2016, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, the U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar panels to the market. SEG will have more than 5.5 GW of global module production capacity in 2024. By the end of 2022, more than 2GW of SEG products have been installed in the U.S. and European markets. 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

