Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim presents new series of PV modules at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2023

30 May, 2023

BEIJING, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), one of the world's leading solar product manufacturers, made a sparking appearance with its new PV modules at the SNEC 16th (2023) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV POWER EXPO), a world's leading show of the photovoltaic industry opened last week in Shanghai, east China.

Seraphim has presented its S4 182mm, S5 210mm double-sided series and new N-TOPCon series modules during the expo, attracting many professional visitors at home and abroad.

The photo shows Seraphim's appearance at the SNEC PV POWER EXPO held recently in Shanghai, east China.
Seraphim's new N-TOPCon series, which became a highlight of the expo, are expected to bring lower kilowatt-hour cost for distributed PV projects and large ground power stations.

During the expo, Seraphim also reached strategic cooperation with Raystech Group and other upstream and downstream enterprises in the photovoltaic industry.

The long-term friendly cooperation with Raystech has laid the foundation for Seraphim to jointly explore the global distribution market. Through Raystech's overseas sales network, Seraphim will continue to expand the distribution of its high efficiency modules and product technologies to the global market, according to Polaris Li, president of Seraphim.

Looking forward to the future, Seraphim will focus on product research and development, high-efficiency technology, market development and other fields to promote the in-depth development of cooperation with other enterprises, aiming to jointly explore photovoltaic development opportunities with all parties and  accelerate the achievement of dual carbon goals, Li added.

As a highly influential international, professional and large-scale photovoltaic exhibition, SNEC PV POWER EXPO has attracted more than 300,000 visitors from over 3,100 enterprises in 95 countries and regions around the world this year.

With the help of SNEC platform, Seraphim discussed the development trend and cooperation strategy of photovoltaic industry with experts from all over the world, shining a Chinese business card in the photovoltaic and new energy field.

