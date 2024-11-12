Xinhua Silk Road: Side event of CIIE held by Bailian Group inspires new consumption scenarios, promotes integrated innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an important side event of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Signing Ceremony of Procurement of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group, along with a thematic forum, was held on November 8 in east China's Shanghai.

Held by Bailian Group, the event brought together members of the Large Retail Purchaser Alliance, as well as manufacturers and brands from the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Asia and other regions, with signed procurement deals covering various categories concerning people's livelihood.

Photo shows the Signing Ceremony of Procurement of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group held in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. Photo shows "the bálancing", the booth established by Bailian Group during the 7th CIIE.

The Large Retail Purchaser Alliance has been showing enhanced capabilities and influences to serve the CIIE, said Hua Yuan, vice mayor of Shanghai, hoping that the alliance will further promote increasing signings of deals, contribute to the construction of Shanghai as an international hub for consumption, and amplify the spillover effect of the CIIE.

Relying on the platform of CIIE, members of the alliance are to introduce more high-quality global brands and products to the Chinese market, promoting innovation and development of new business forms and models, according to Song Shangzhe, an official of the CIIE Bureau.

Through deeply participating in the CIIE, Bailian Group is committed to joining hands with other members of the alliance to enhance exchanges and cooperation with global partners, according to Ye Yongming, chairman of Bailian Group.

Since the beginning of the 7th CIIE, 56 projects of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance members have reached procurement intentions, among which 26 were signed on site at Friday's event.

Showcasing over 600 featured exhibits of more than 70 brands from 17 countries at its booth named "the bálancing", Bailian Group demonstrated its innovative efforts on products and scenarios during this year's CIIE. 30 projects of the group's member companies have reached intentions, with 13 deals signed.

A thematic forum was held after the signing ceremony. Participants discussed around how the CIIE inspires new consumption scenarios and promotes integrated development of business, tourism, culture, sports and exhibitions.

Founded in April 2003, Bailian Group is a large state-owned enterprise based in Shanghai, with its business covering department stores, shopping malls, outlets, hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, specialty retail formats, bulk commodity trading, e-commerce, logistics, securities business, third-party payment, consumer finance and other fields. By the end of 2023, the group had nearly 4,700 retail outlets nationwide.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343071.html

